Creval to consider all options after 2020 profits more than double

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italian takeover target Credito Valtellinese PCVI.MIsaid on Tuesday it would keep looking at all strategic options to create value for shareholders after profits last year more than doubled on lower provisions and falling costs.

The Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole in November offered 10.50 euros a share to buy Creval for a total investment of 737 million euros.

The bank said it would "continue to work with the aim of pursuing value creation for all of Creval's shareholders, without neglecting any strategic option and emphasising the results achieved by the bank".

The regional lender reiterated it would wait for the publication of the official offer document to respond to the bid. The regional bank had already said Credit Agricole's offer was neither expected nor agreed and sources have said the lender was preparing to do battle to get shareholders a higher bid.

Several shareholders have already said the offer was too low.

Referring to comments made by its advisers on the offer, Creval said potential benefits from the merger could top the 100 million euros in cost synergies only estimated by analysts covering the bank.

This would come on top of an additional tax benefit of around 350 million euros which Credit Agricole Italy would reap that only materialised after the offer was announced following a new legislation Italy announced late last year to spur banking consolidation.

Net profit for 2020 rose to 113.2 million euros ($136.72 million) compared with 53.2 million the previous year.

($1 = 0.8280 euros)

