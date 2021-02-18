Creval shareholder Petrus says Credit Agricole offer 'inadequate'

Adds details, context

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese PCVI.MI (Creval) shareholder Petrus Advisers said on Thursday it believed Credit Agricole's CAGR.PA offer for the Italian lender was "inadequate" and it would not tender its share at the proposed price.

The Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole in November offered 10.50 euros a share to buy Creval, for a total investment of 737 million euros ($893 million).

"We are disinterested in Credit Agricole's attempt to gain control of Credito Valtellinese without paying a control premium and recognizing a fair share of the M&A value creation to Credito Valtellinese's shareholders," Petrus, which owns 3% of Creval, said in a statement.

Petrus said it sees a medium-term fair value for Creval on a standalone basis of around 13.2 euros to 17.0 euros per share and a fair M&A value of around 15.3-21.1 euros per share.

The regional bank had already said Credit Agricole's offer was neither expected nor agreed and sources have said the lender was preparing to do battle to get shareholders a higher bid.

Several shareholders, including asset manager Kairos and investment fund Hosking Partners, have already said the offer was too low.

Shares in the lender have been trading consistently above the offer price, suggesting the market was betting on Credit Agricole improving the bid. The stock closed at 11.91 euros on Wednesday.

The deal, expected to be formally launched by April, is due to benefit from tax breaks for mergers that Italy approved last year after the bid was announced. Creval has said the tax incentives entail a potential 350 million euro benefit in the context of the takeover.

Creval will give a formal opinion on the bid only after the publication of the offer's official prospectus.

