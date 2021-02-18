Creval shareholder Petrus says Credit Agricole offer "inadequate"

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese PCVI.MI shareholder Petrus Advisers said on Thursday it believed Credit Agricole's CAGR.PA offer for the Italian lender was "inadequate" and it would not tender its share at the proposed price.

The Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole in November offered 10.50 euros a share to buy Creval, for a total investment of 737 million euros ($893 million).

Petrus, which owns 3% of Creval, said it sees a medium-term fair value of Credito Valtellinese on a standalone basis of around 13.2-17.0 euros per share and a fair M&A value of around 15.3-21.1 euros per share.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

