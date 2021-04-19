Creval says higher price in Credit Agricole's buyout offer still inadequate

Adds details

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Creval PCVI.MI on Monday said the higher price offered by Credit Agricole Italia (CAI) <CAGR.PA> to buy out investors in the Italian lender was still inadequate.

Last week the Italian arm of French bank Credit Agricole raised its bid's price to 12.20 euro per Creval share from 10.50 euros, adding it would further lift it to 12.50 euros if shares corresponding to more than 90% of the bank's capital were tendered.

Creval, which had rejected the initial price as too low, said its board welcomed CAI's decision but added the 12.20 euro price still did not "adequately reflect the bank's value."

Creval said the additional 0.30 euros per share CAI could be prepared to pay, while bringing the level closer to the bottom of the price range deemed fair by Creval's financial advisers, were conditional on "a very high" threshold - making it difficult for investors to asses the structure of the bid.

Mediobanca, BofA Securities and Intermonte are acting as Creval's financial advisers. Cappelli RCCD is the bank's legal adviser.

