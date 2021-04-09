Creval investors should reject board delay, says Glass Lewis

Adds detail

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Leading shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday recommended investors in Italian bank Creval PCVI.MI reject a proposal to delay the appointment of a new board at a general meeting later this month.

Creval investor Credit Agricole Italia CAGR.PA (CAI) has proposed delaying naming new directors pending the outcome of a takeover bid the French banking group has launched for Creval.

The buyout offer, which Creval has rejected as too low, runs until April 21, two days after the general meeting. So far investors have tendered only 0.004% of Creval's capital.

Creval on Thursday said it would ask shareholders to vote on CAI's postponement proposal.

Glass Lewis said in a report that the postponement was not in the best interest of shareholders and recommended voting against the proposal.

It said CAI may have "some legitimate grievances" with the board's decision to call the general meeting just before the offer ends.

However, "given the current uncertainty on the outcome of the offer ... we find that postponing a vote on the composition of the board of directors, which would require the convocation of an extraordinary general meeting, appears unnecessary," Glass Lewis said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

