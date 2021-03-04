Creval investor says C.Agricole bid 'much lower' than fair value

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Creval PCVI.MI investor Hosking Partners still believes Credit Agricole's CAGR.PA takeover bid for the Italian lender is "much lower" than the bank's fair value, as the rivals draw closer to a formal offer, an executive of the fund manager said on Thursday.

In November, Credit Agricole Italia offered 10.5 euros a share to buy Creval, but shares in the lender have been trading consistently above the offer price, suggesting the market was betting on the French group improving the offer.

Credit Agricole is expected to formally launch its bid by April, after it secures a green light from the ECB.

"The market is saying that (Creval's) fair value is much higher than what Agricole is offering," Django Davidson, a founding partner of Hosking Partners, said in comments published on daily la Repubblica's website.

He added the market was showing that the "takeover in the terms announced will not go through" with the French group having to raise its bid.

Hosking Partners, which holds a 4.7% stake in Creval, in December sent a letter to Creval's chief executive and board saying it was ready to back them in a fight to get a higher price.

Last week the CEO of Credit Agricole's Italian unit, Giampiero Maioli, reiterated that the takeover price for Creval is adequate.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Jason Neely)

