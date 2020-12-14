Creval investor Hosking says Credit Agricole offer too low

Adds details and quotes from letter

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Creval PCVI.MI investor Hosking Partners said it would back the Italian bank's board in a fight to get a fairer price for its shares from Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, which launched a takeover bid last month.

The Italian division of France's Credit Agricole offered 10.50 euro ($12.57) a share to buy the third-tier Italian lender for an overall investment of 737 million euros.

"We would urge you and the board to not rest on (your) laurels," Hosking Partners said in a Dec. 11 letter seen by Reuters to Creval's chief executive and board. "And we welcome the board's rebuttal and activation of a defence strategy."

Creval has already said the offer was neither expected nor agreed and sources have said the Italian bank was preparing to battle to secure a better price.

If successful, the deal would turn Credit Agricole Italia into the country's seventh-largest bank with 100 billion euros in assets. A takeover has been seen as a possibility since 2018 when Credit Agricole struck a long-term insurance agreement with Creval and bought a 5% stake, which it recently doubled.

Hosking Partners, which holds 4.72% of Creval, said the French bank's offer fell short of fair value and did not reflect a proper control premium, adding that the move by Credit Agricole was opportunistic.

The investor said that considering off-balance tax credits, the tangible book value for Creval would be 1.8 billion euros, more than a billion euros higher than the current bid.

It also said the offer, "leaves all of the substantial synergy benefits in the hands of Credit Agricole".

($1 = 0.8228 euros)

