CAGR

Creval investor Hosking says Credit Agricole offer too low

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Creval investor Hosking Partners said it would back the Italian bank's board in a fight to get a fairer price for its shares from Credit Agricole, which launched a takeover bid last month.

Adds details and quotes from letter

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Creval PCVI.MI investor Hosking Partners said it would back the Italian bank's board in a fight to get a fairer price for its shares from Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, which launched a takeover bid last month.

The Italian division of France's Credit Agricole offered 10.50 euro ($12.57) a share to buy the third-tier Italian lender for an overall investment of 737 million euros.

"We would urge you and the board to not rest on (your) laurels," Hosking Partners said in a Dec. 11 letter seen by Reuters to Creval's chief executive and board. "And we welcome the board's rebuttal and activation of a defence strategy."

Creval has already said the offer was neither expected nor agreed and sources have said the Italian bank was preparing to battle to secure a better price.

If successful, the deal would turn Credit Agricole Italia into the country's seventh-largest bank with 100 billion euros in assets. A takeover has been seen as a possibility since 2018 when Credit Agricole struck a long-term insurance agreement with Creval and bought a 5% stake, which it recently doubled.

Hosking Partners, which holds 4.72% of Creval, said the French bank's offer fell short of fair value and did not reflect a proper control premium, adding that the move by Credit Agricole was opportunistic.

The investor said that considering off-balance tax credits, the tangible book value for Creval would be 1.8 billion euros, more than a billion euros higher than the current bid.

It also said the offer, "leaves all of the substantial synergy benefits in the hands of Credit Agricole".

($1 = 0.8228 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; Editing by Giulia Segreti and David Clarke)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters