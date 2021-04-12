Creval investor DGFD asks Credit Agricole to up bid offer

Fixes typo in first paragraph

MILANO, April 12 (Reuters) - Creval's PCVI.MI second-biggest investor DGFD on Monday asked that Credit Agricole CAGR.MI raise the price of its takeover offer for the Italian bank, saying it did not reflect the lender's fair value.

Investment firm DGFD, owned by the French businessman Denis Dumont, said in an emailed statement that it was not against M&A deals and acknowledged the "seriousness and quality of the current offerer", but it was also ready to support Creval's indipendence should the bid not succeed.

The Italian arm of Credit Agricole in November offered to buy Creval for about 737 million euros ($877.62 million), or 10.5 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

