Cresud Sociedad Shares Financial Performance

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, a company specializing in real estate and agriculture, has released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2024. Highlighting key figures, the report shows variations in non-current assets, including investment properties and equipment, and a detailed breakdown of assets such as biological assets and investments in associates. The document provides investors with an overview of the company’s fiscal status and assets without technical jargon, ensuring accessibility to the general public.

