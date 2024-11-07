Cresud Sociedad Reports Losses but Sees EBITDA Growth

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud Sociedad reports a significant loss of ARS 72,374 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, largely due to changes in the fair value of its investment properties. However, the company’s adjusted EBITDA surged by 68% to ARS 73,977 million, driven by strong performance in both agribusiness and urban sectors. Cresud is also set to distribute a cash dividend of ARS 45,000 million, reflecting a yield of approximately 7%.

For further insights into CRESY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.