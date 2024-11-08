News & Insights

Cresud Sociedad Adjusts Warrant Terms Post-Dividend

November 08, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud Sociedad, a leading agricultural firm in Latin America, has adjusted the terms of its outstanding warrants following a recent cash dividend distribution. The change increases the shares issued per warrant from 1.3146 to 1.4075, while reducing the exercise price per new share from USD 0.4303 to USD 0.4019. These adjustments aim to enhance shareholder value without altering other warrant conditions.

