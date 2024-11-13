Cresud Issues USD 64.4 Million Notes in Market

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima has successfully issued notes worth USD 64.4 million in the local capital markets with an interest rate of 7.00%. The notes, set to mature in November 2028, will have semiannual interest payments starting in May 2025. This strategic move highlights Cresud’s active participation in financial markets and its plans for future growth.

