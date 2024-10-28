Cresud Approves ARS 45 Billion Dividend Distribution

Cresud Sociedad (CRESY) has released an update.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima has announced the approval of a significant dividend distribution amounting to ARS 45 billion, either in cash or in kind, to its shareholders. This decision was made in a recent shareholders’ meeting, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its investors. The move is expected to attract the attention of those interested in the Argentine market and Cresud’s financial strategies.

