Cresud - ADR (CRESY) Price Target Increased by 14.89% to 5.66

The average one-year price target for Cresud - ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) has been revised to 5.66 / share. This is an increase of 14.89% from the prior estimate of 4.93 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.61 to a high of 5.83 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 42.20% from the latest reported closing price of 9.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cresud - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRESY is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 8,711K shares. The put/call ratio of CRESY is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRESY by 50.69% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,660K shares. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,400K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRESY by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 496K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRESY by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Cresud Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cresud SACIF y A is an agricultural company, producing grains, sugar cane, meat, and milk, as well as focusing on acquisition, development, and exploitation of agricultural properties for rental, shopping centers, and hotels.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.