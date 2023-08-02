Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/4/23, Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: CEQP.PR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2111, payable on 8/14/23. As a percentage of CEQP.PR's recent share price of $9.26, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of CEQP.PR to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when CEQP.PR shares open for trading on 8/4/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.11%, which compares to an average yield of 9.37% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEQP.PR shares, versus CEQP:

Below is a dividend history chart for CEQP.PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2111 on Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK:

In Wednesday trading, Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: CEQP.PR) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CEQP) are off about 2.5%.

