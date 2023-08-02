Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 8/4/23, Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: CEQP.PR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2111, payable on 8/14/23. As a percentage of CEQP.PR's recent share price of $9.26, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of CEQP.PR to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when CEQP.PR shares open for trading on 8/4/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.11%, which compares to an average yield of 9.37% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEQP.PR shares, versus CEQP:
Below is a dividend history chart for CEQP.PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2111 on Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK:
In Wednesday trading, Crestwood Equity Partners LP's 9.25% Preferred Partnership Units -144A STOCK (Symbol: CEQP.PR) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CEQP) are off about 2.5%.
Also see: Stock MACD
ERY shares outstanding history
ARMF Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.