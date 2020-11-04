Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CEQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CEQP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.6, the dividend yield is 17.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEQP was $14.6, representing a -60.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.01 and a 450.94% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

CEQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CEQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CEQP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1400%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

