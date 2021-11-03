Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CEQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CEQP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.38, the dividend yield is 8.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEQP was $30.38, representing a -10.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.94 and a 128.77% increase over the 52 week low of $13.28.

CEQP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). CEQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CEQP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -457.89%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ceqp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEQP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an decrease of -2.21% over the last 100 days. AMZA has the highest percent weighting of CEQP at 5.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.