Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CEQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CEQP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.66, the dividend yield is 8.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEQP was $30.66, representing a -2.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.55 and a 241.43% increase over the 52 week low of $8.98.

CEQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports CEQP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 151.97%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEQP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEQP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CEQP at 7.07%.

