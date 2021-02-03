Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CEQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CEQP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEQP was $20.9, representing a -29.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.58 and a 688.68% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

CEQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). CEQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CEQP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1300%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEQP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEQP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an increase of 22.5% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of CEQP at 5.59%.

