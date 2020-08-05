Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Dividends
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CEQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CEQP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.55, the dividend yield is 16.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEQP was $15.55, representing a -61.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 486.79% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

CEQP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). CEQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CEQP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 633.33%, compared to an industry average of -11.8%.

