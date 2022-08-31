Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) closed at $26.66, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crestwood Equity Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 244.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.63 billion, up 33.08% from the year-ago period.

CEQP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.98% and +37.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.29 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEQP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



