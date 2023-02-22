Crestwood (CEQP) Tops on Q4 Earnings, Gives 2023 EBITDA View

Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 26 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents. However, the bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s 79 cents per unit.

Total quarterly revenues surged to $1,403 million from $1,380 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,538 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher gas gathering and processing volumes. The positives were partially offset by a hike in operating expenses.

Segmental Performance

Gathering and Processing North: The segment generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $140.8 million, up from $116.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating and maintenance expenses increased to $26.7 million from $12.9 million.

Total gas gathering volumes in the quarter were 349.0 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), up from 243.7 MMcf/d a year ago. Gathering volumes increased in the Williston Basin and the Powder River Basin. Total processing volumes increased to 378.9 MMcf/d from the year-ago level of 231.4 MMcf/d.

Gathering and Processing South: The segment of Crestwood generated earnings of $44 million, up from the $8.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating and maintenance expenses increased to $14.4 million from $5.5 million.

Total gas gathering volumes in the quarter were 707.5 MMcf/d, up from 700.1 MMcf/d a year ago. Gathering volumes declined in Marcellus, while the same rose in the Delaware Basin. Total processing volumes increased to 408.4 MMcf/d from the year-ago level of 188.6 MMcf/d.

Storage and Logistics: Crestwood generated earnings of $35.7 million, declining from $76.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating and maintenance expenses of $11 million declined from the year-ago quarter’s $12.4 million.

Expenses

Total operating expenses and others increased to $166.1 million from $142.6 million in the year-ago period.

Operation and maintenance costs increased to $52.1 million from $30.8 million a year ago. However, general and administrative expenses declined to $26.6 million in the December-end quarter from $30.2 million in fourth-quarter 2021.

Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow attributable to CEQP common in the fourth quarter was $110.8 million, up from $91.1 million in the year-ago period.

Free cash flow after distributions was a $23.8-million deficit in the December-end quarter against the $32.8 million reported in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, Crestwood had $7.5 million in cash. Total debt was $3,378.3 million at the fourth-quarter end.

Outlook

For 2023, Crestwood expects adjusted EBITDA of $780-$860 million, suggesting an improvement from the $762.1 million reported in 2022. The partnership expects a free cash flow after paying distributions of $10-$90 million.

The company expects capital spending related to growth projects of $135-$155 million for the year. Maintenance capital spending is anticipated to be $25-$30 million.

