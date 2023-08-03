Crestwood (CEQP) Q2 Earnings Beat on Storage and Logistics

Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per unit, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line jumped from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 14 cents per unit.

Total quarterly revenues declined to $1,021.2 million from $1,448 million in the prior-year quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,194.3 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were owing to fantastic contributions from the Storage and Logistics business unit. This was hurt partially by lower gas-gathering volumes from the Williston Basin.

Segmental Performance

Gathering and Processing North: The segment of Crestwood generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $136.7 million, down from $152.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the business unit also suggests a year-over-year decline. Operating and maintenance expenses decreased to $26.4 million from $27.5 million.

Total gas gathering volumes in the quarter were 330.6 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), down from 348.6 MMcf/d a year ago. Gathering volumes decreased in the Williston Basin and the Powder River Basin. Total processing volumes fell to 349.8 MMcf/d from the year-ago level of 374.4 MMcf/d.

Gathering and Processing South: The segment generated earnings of $35.2 million, up from $24.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating and maintenance expenses increased to $15.2 million from $7.6 million.

Total gas gathering volumes in the quarter were 535 MMcf/d, down from 691 MMcf/d a year ago. Total processing volumes increased to 443.8 MMcf/d from the year-ago level of 220.2 MMcf/d.

Storage and Logistics: The segment generated earnings of $142 million, which jumped from $9.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate also reflects a significant year-over-year rise. Operating and maintenance expenses of $11.6 million increased marginally from the year-ago quarter’s $11.5 million.

Expenses

Total operating expenses and others increased to $161.1 million from $160.9 million in the year-ago period.

Operation and maintenance costs increased to $53.2 million from $46.6 million a year ago. However, general and administrative expenses declined to $25 million from $26.5 million.

Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow attributable to CEQP common in the second quarter was $86.4 million, down from $108.1 million in the year-ago period. Our estimate for the metric was $96.7 million.

Free cash flow after distributions was $18.3 million deficit in the June quarter compared with $1.3 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2023, Crestwood had $7.7 million in cash. Total debt was $3,259.1 million at the second-quarter end.

Guidance

For this year, the partnership projects adjusted EBITDA in the band of $780 million to $860 million. However, due to the lower commodity pricing environment, Crestwood believes that the metric will be within the lower half of the range.

