News & Insights

Stocks
CRSTF

Crest Resources Acquires Stake in Peak Minerals

October 22, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crest Resources (TSE:ROAD) has released an update.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. has acquired 3.5 million common shares of Peak Minerals Ltd. for $175,000, marking an 18.70% stake in the company. This strategic investment might signal potential future moves in the market, as Mineral Road Discovery hints at further acquisitions or sales depending on market conditions.

For further insights into TSE:ROAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRSTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.