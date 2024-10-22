Crest Resources Acquires Stake in Peak Minerals

Crest Resources (TSE:ROAD) has released an update.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. has acquired 3.5 million common shares of Peak Minerals Ltd. for $175,000, marking an 18.70% stake in the company. This strategic investment might signal potential future moves in the market, as Mineral Road Discovery hints at further acquisitions or sales depending on market conditions.

