News & Insights

Stocks

Crest Nicholson Sees Voting Influence Rise with FIL Limited

November 20, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crest Nicholson Holdings (GB:CRST) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Crest Nicholson Holdings has seen a significant increase in voting rights held by FIL Limited, which now controls over 10% of the company’s shares. This marks a substantial rise from their previous position of 5.66%, indicating a growing influence in the UK-based housing developer. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into GB:CRST stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.