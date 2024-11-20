Crest Nicholson Sees Voting Influence Rise with FIL Limited

Crest Nicholson Holdings (GB:CRST) has released an update.

Crest Nicholson Holdings has seen a significant increase in voting rights held by FIL Limited, which now controls over 10% of the company’s shares. This marks a substantial rise from their previous position of 5.66%, indicating a growing influence in the UK-based housing developer. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s strategic direction.

