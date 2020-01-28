Crest Nicholson posts lower profit, outlook for sector encouraging

Crest Nicholson Holdings on Tuesday reported a drop in annual pretax profit, but said the outcome of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's sweeping victory should provide some support for the sector in the near term.
