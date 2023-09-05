Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) Price Target Decreased by 11.47% to 248.23

The average one-year price target for Crest Nicholson Holdings (LSE:CRST) has been revised to 248.23 / share. This is an decrease of 11.47% from the prior estimate of 280.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 363.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.52% from the latest reported closing price of 180.50 / share.

Crest Nicholson Holdings Maintains 9.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crest Nicholson Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRST is 0.07%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 31,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,574K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 36.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,179K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 2,655K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares, representing a decrease of 20.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 25.07% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,975K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 13.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,974K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRST by 9.33% over the last quarter.

See all Crest Nicholson Holdings regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.