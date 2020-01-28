Crest Nicholson FY Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc.(CRST.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 October 2019 decreased to 82.5 million pounds or 32.1 pence per share from 136.6 million pounds or 53.0 pence per share in the prior year.

Profit before tax after exceptional items for the year declined to 102.7 million pounds from the prior year's 168.7 million pounds, reflecting the impact of the one-off combustible materials charge.

Adjusted profit before tax for the year of 121.1 million pounds was 28.2% lower than the prior year. This was due to pressures on margins during the year.

Sales, including joint ventures, was 1.09 billion pounds, down 2.4% from the previous year. Statutory revenue was 1.09 billion pounds, down from 1.12 billion pounds last year. Total home completions were 4.5% lower for the year, at 2,912.

The company said it remains confident in its ability to deliver on its previous guidance and re-iterated its expectations for 2020 Adjusted profit before tax at 110 million pounds - 120 million pounds.

The Board proposes to pay a final dividend of 21.8 pence per share for the financial year end 31 October 2019 which is expected to be paid on 9 April 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 March 2020.

