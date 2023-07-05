Cresco (TYO:4674) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 2,550.00

The average one-year price target for Cresco (TYO:4674) has been revised to 2,550.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 2,397.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.73% from the latest reported closing price of 2,061.00 / share.

Cresco Maintains 2.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cresco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4674 is 0.02%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 1,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 702K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4674 by 2.05% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 317K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 110K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 85K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

