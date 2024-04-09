Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) closed the most recent trading day at $2.29, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 51.32% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cresco Labs Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $183.43 million, down 5.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $742.34 million, which would represent changes of +64.71% and -3.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 18.52% increase. At present, Cresco Labs Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.