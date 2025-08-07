Cresco Labs Inc. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) released Loss for second quarter of -$16.3 million

The company's earnings totaled -$16.3 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$54.3 million, or -$0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $163.6 million from $165.8 million last year.

Cresco Labs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$16.3 Mln. vs. -$54.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.05 vs. -$0.16 last year. -Revenue: $163.6 Mln vs. $165.8 Mln last year.

