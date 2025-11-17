Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 1.68

The average one-year price target for Cresco Labs (OTCPK:CRLBF) has been revised to $1.68 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.29 to a high of $2.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.14% from the latest reported closing price of $1.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cresco Labs. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRLBF is 0.01%, an increase of 128.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.84% to 336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First National Trust holds 114K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 93K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 73K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 25.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRLBF by 110.55% over the last quarter.

Curio Wealth holds 40K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

