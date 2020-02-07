Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Massachusetts Cannabis Grower and Retailer

Another slowly developing acquisition in the cannabis industry has been finalized. Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) announced Friday it has closed its buyout of grower and retailer Hope Heal Health, after being granted approval for the deal by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

Although small, the once privately held Hope Heal Health has licenses to grow cannabis and manufacture cannabis products; it also holds a dispensary license for a single retail location, with rights to get two more.

Image source: Getty Images

Happily for Cresco and its shareholders, the Commission's approval comes as the Hope Heal Health dispensary has begun selling recreational-use cannabis in addition to medical marijuana products. The dispensary is located in the eastern Massachusetts town of Fall River, which is on its border with Rhode Island and close to that state's capital and major city of Providence.

As with numerous other buyouts by acquisition-hungry, publicly traded marijuana companies, the Cresco/Hope Heal Health arrangement took time to cross the finish line. The pair originally agreed to the deal at the end of 2018. Then and now, the financial details were not specified.

In a press release announcing the closing, Cresco wrote that with its absorption of Hope Heal Health, it is "stepping into a fully operational, vertically integrated business that is immediately accretive with both positive EBITDA and cash flow." However, again, Cresco declined to provide specifics.

In spite of the obvious progress the finalization of this deal represents, Cresco's stock was down by more than 5% in late afternoon trading Friday.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cresco Labs Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.