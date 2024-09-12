Cresco Labs Chief Financial Officer Dennis Olis To Retire

(RTTNews) - Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF), the branded cannabis products company, announced on Thursday that as previously planned, Sharon Schuler will transition to the role of Chief Financial Officer to succeed Dennis Olis. Schuler has recently joined Cresco Labs

Most recently, Schuler served as an executive leadership team member at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Prior to that, she spent over two decades in senior financial management roles for large public and private national retailers including The TJX Companies, Clarks America, and Caleres.

