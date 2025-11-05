Crescita Therapeutics Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CRRTF, CTX.TO), on Wednesday, reported profit in the third quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income came in at $0.75 million compared with loss of $1.04 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.04 versus loss per share of $0.05 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at profit of $0.26 million compared with $681 million in the prior year.

Operating loss narrowed to $0.16 million from $1.17 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $5.39 million from $3.59 million in the previous year.

On Monday, Crescita Therapeutics closed trading at CAD 0.4400 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

