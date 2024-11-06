News & Insights

Crescita Therapeutics Inc Q3 Loss Drops

November 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc (CTX.TO) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -C$1.036 billion, or -C$0.05 per share. This compares with -C$1.282 billion, or -C$0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to C$3.594 million from C$3.033 million last year.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -C$1.036 Bln. vs. -C$1.282 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -C$0.05 vs. -C$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$3.594 Mln vs. C$3.033 Mln last year.

