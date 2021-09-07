Crescita Completes Buying Minority Interest In The Best You

(RTTNews) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX/CRRTF) a Canadian commercial dermatology company, on Tuesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of a minority interest in Akyucorp Ltd. d/b/a The Best You, a privately held network of six medical aesthetic clinics in the province of Ontario.

In consideration, Crescita would be issuing 470,128, or 2.2 percent of its common shares, at a price of $0.70 per share. Crescita would also be supporting Best You's growth strategy by way of a secured convertible promissory note with an initial principal amount of C$0.5 million scalable to C$1.25 million subject to conditions. Interest on the convertible notes would be variable based on the annual volume of purchases of Crescita products.

The notes are convertible at Crescita's option into an additional equity interest in The Best You. The alliance with The Best You is expected to provide Crescita a commercial platform for increasing the sales of its medical and aesthetic brands Pliaglis, Laboratoire Dr Renaud and Pro-Derm. It would also provide additional opportunities for Crescita's in-licensed medical products like NCTF and ART-FILLER.

The Best You clinics, together with their affiliated physicians and specialists, provide private pay cosmetic procedures such as neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, Limitless Hair Removal, and platelet-rich plasma procedures.

