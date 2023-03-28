Crescent Point To Buy Spartan's Montney Assets In Alberta For C$1.7 Bln Cash; Lifts Production View

(RTTNews) - Canadian energy company Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG, CPG.TO) announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Spartan Delta Corp.'s oil and liquids-rich Montney assets in Alberta for C$1.7 billion in cash.

The transaction is anticipated to close during second quarter 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The C$1.7 billion purchase price for the acquisition will be paid in cash, which is expected to be funded through the Company's existing credit facilities. For additional liquidity, Crescent Point has also implemented a new two-year revolving credit facility for C$400 million.

At closing, the company's unutilized credit capacity is expected to total approximately C$850 million.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive on all per share metrics. In the 12-month period following the closing of the deal, adjusted funds flow and excess cash flow per share are expected to increase by around 20 percent.

The company added that the acquisition is also immediately accretive to its total return of capital offering.

In addition to its base dividend, Crescent Point will continue to return 50 percent of its discretionary excess cash flow to its shareholders, or around 60 percent of its excess cash flow.

Crescent Point said the acquisition adds 600 Montney locations in Alberta, or over 20 years of premium drilling inventory.

The deal includes around 235,000 net acres of contiguous land with Montney rights in Alberta within the Gold Creek and Karr area.

Upon closing, the company's pro-forma decline rate is expected to remain below 30 percent. Crescent Point said it plans to manage the acquired Montney assets in a disciplined manner, maintaining a conservative production profile and targeting a low decline rate.

In the deal, RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Crescent Point. BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as strategic advisors.

Further, Crescent Point has revised its fiscal 2023 annual guidance, incorporating the impact of the acquisition following the closing date.

The company projects annual average production of 160,000 to 166,000 boe/d and development capital expenditures of C$1.15 to C$1.25 billion.

Crescent Point in December had said its 2023 annual average production guidance was 138,000 to 142,000 boe/d, with development capital expenditures at C$1.0 to C$1.1 billion.

Further, the company's production forecast in its five-year plan is now expected to grow to 195,000 boe/d by 2027.

