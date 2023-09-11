Crescent Point Expects Annual Output Of 145K To 151K Boe/d In 2024

(RTTNews) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), a Canadian oil and gas company, said on Monday that it expects annual production of 145,000 to 151,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or boe/d in 2024.

The firm said that this production forecast is based on development capital expenditure of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion.

The energy company aims production of around 180,000 boe/d by 2028, which equates to a compounded annual growth rate of five percent.

This growth is expected to be driven from each of its Kaybob Duvernay and Alberta Montney assets, which are expected to generate over 70 percent of Crescent Point's total production by 2028.

On July 26, the company had announced that it was on track to meet its 2023 annual average production guidance of 160,000 to 166,000 boe/d.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.