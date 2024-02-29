News & Insights

Crescent Point Energy Turns To Q4 Profit

February 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Thursday reported net income of C$951.2 million or C$1.70 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of C$498.1 million or C$0.90 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net earnings from operations declined to C$192.8 million or C$0.34 per share from C$209.8 million or C$0.38 per share last year.

Cash flow from operating activities increased to C$611.3 million from C$589.5 million a year ago.

Adjusted funds flow from operations were C$574.5 million or C$1.03 per share, up from C$522.8 million or C$0.93 per share last year.

Looking ahead, Crescent Point Energy said its fiscal 2024 annual average production guidance of 198,000 to 206,000 boe/d remains unchanged.

