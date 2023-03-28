Crescent Point Energy to buy Spartan Delta's Alberta oil assets for $1.2 bln

Adds details on deal

March 28 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO said on Tuesday it would acquire Spartan Delta Corp's SDE.TO oil and liquids-rich Montney assets in Alberta for C$1.7 billion ($1.24 billion) in an all-cash deal.

The deal would be immediately accretive to excess cash flow per share by 20%, the company said.

Crescent added that the acqusition adds 600 Montney locations in Alberta, or over 20 years of premium drilling inventory.

The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

($1 = 1.3669 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.