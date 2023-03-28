US Markets
Crescent Point Energy to buy Spartan Delta's Alberta oil assets for $1.2 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

March 28, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

March 28 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO said on Tuesday it would acquire Spartan Delta Corp's SDE.TO oil and liquids-rich Montney assets in Alberta for C$1.7 billion ($1.24 billion) in an all-cash deal.

The deal would be immediately accretive to excess cash flow per share by 20%, the company said.

Crescent added that the acqusition adds 600 Montney locations in Alberta, or over 20 years of premium drilling inventory.

The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

($1 = 1.3669 Canadian dollars)

