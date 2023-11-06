News & Insights

Crescent Point Energy to buy Hammerhead Energy in $1.86 bln deal

November 06, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian oil firm Crescent Point Energy CPG.TO said on Monday it would acquire Hammerhead Energy HHRS.TO in a deal valued at C$2.55 billion ($1.86 billion) to boost its presence in Montney shale in Alberta.

Montney is one of Canada's most attractive oil-rich regions due to its strong economics.

Hammerhead shareholders would receive C$21.00 per fully diluted common share of Hammerhead, through a combination of approximately C$1.5 billion in cash and 53.2 million common shares of Crescent Point.

The deal would add about 800 net Montney drilling locations, Crescent Point said.

($1 = 1.3699 Canadian dollars)

