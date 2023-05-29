Crescent Point Energy Reaffirms 2023 Guidance Despite Impact Of Alberta Wildfires

(RTTNews) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG, CPG.TO) said that 2023 guidance remains unchanged, including annual average production of 160,000 to 166,000 boe/d, despite the impact of the Alberta wildfires during second quarter.

The company noted that over the past week it has brought back on stream the full 45,000 boe/d of Kaybob Duvernay production previously shut-in due to the Alberta wildfires. No damage has occurred to the Company's assets.

The company said it continues to monitor the wildfire situation closely.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.