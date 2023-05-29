News & Insights

Markets

Crescent Point Energy Reaffirms 2023 Guidance Despite Impact Of Alberta Wildfires

May 29, 2023 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG, CPG.TO) said that 2023 guidance remains unchanged, including annual average production of 160,000 to 166,000 boe/d, despite the impact of the Alberta wildfires during second quarter.

The company noted that over the past week it has brought back on stream the full 45,000 boe/d of Kaybob Duvernay production previously shut-in due to the Alberta wildfires. No damage has occurred to the Company's assets.

The company said it continues to monitor the wildfire situation closely.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.