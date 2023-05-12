Crescent Point Energy Q1 EPS Meets View

(RTTNews) - Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG, CPG.TO) reported Friday that net income for the first quarter plunged to C$216.7 million or C$0.39 per share from C$1.18 billion or C$2.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Oil and gas sales for the quarter declined 16 percent to C$913.6 million from C$1.09 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of C$851.15 million for the quarter.

