Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) closed at $6.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Crescent Point Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.16%.

CPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +258.33% and +35.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Point Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.09% lower within the past month. Crescent Point Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Crescent Point Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.48.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.