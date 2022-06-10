Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock Moves -1.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) closed at $10.27, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil producer had gained 54.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 16.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crescent Point Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 168.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion, which would represent changes of +325% and +28.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Point Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 96.15% higher within the past month. Crescent Point Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crescent Point Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.41 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.33.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

