Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (Symbol: CPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.06, changing hands as high as $7.09 per share. Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.51 per share, with $8.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.