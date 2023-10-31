Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Price Target Increased by 8.31% to 10.67

The average one-year price target for Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) has been revised to 10.67 / share. This is an increase of 8.31% from the prior estimate of 9.85 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.52 to a high of 14.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.55% from the latest reported closing price of 7.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Point Energy. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPG is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.06% to 227,287K shares. The put/call ratio of CPG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 22,055K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,571K shares, representing a decrease of 34.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 203.86% over the last quarter.

Ninepoint Partners holds 16,000K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 117.23% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 15,342K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,463K shares, representing a decrease of 33.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,487K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 25.54% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 10,676K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,379K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company focuses primarily on light oil production in southern Saskatchewan and central Alberta. Since inception in 2001, Crescent Point has significantly increased its production.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.