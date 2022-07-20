Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) closed the most recent trading day at $7.44, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil producer had lost 12.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crescent Point Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Crescent Point Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 168.75%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion, which would represent changes of +276.39% and +43.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Point Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.69% lower. Crescent Point Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Crescent Point Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.96.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

