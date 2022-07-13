Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) closed the most recent trading day at $6.64, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil producer had lost 28.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 18.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Crescent Point Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 168.75%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +276.39% and +43.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Point Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.78% lower. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crescent Point Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.44 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.44.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

